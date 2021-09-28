Hasan Ali turns down Babar’s request, will play in National T20 Cup

Central Punjab fast bowler Hasan Ali refused to step down despite his injury. He will play for the team in the National T20 Cup.

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam had asked Hasan to take a rest, according to sources, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is drawing near, and Pakistan will give its best after New Zealand and England pulled off their scheduled tours.

He was injured during the match with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The nature of Hasan Ali’s injury is not serious,” sources said.

He will be playing for Central Punjab in the upcoming matches. He will take two days’ rest and will join the squad from September 29.