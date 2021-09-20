Have you ever seen rainbow roses with vividly colored petals?

Have you seen a rainbow rose? It’s a real rose, grown to produce petals in rainbow colors.

The colors are so vivid, you may think pictures of the roses are digitally enhanced, but the flowers really are that bright!

You may be wondering how the colors are made and whether the rose bushes that produce these flowers always bloom in vibrant colors. Here’s how it works and how you can make a rainbow rose yourself.

The rainbow rose is a rose that have its petals artificially coloured. The method exploits the rose natural processes by which water is drawn up the stem.

By splitting the stem and dipping each part in different coloured water, the colours are drawn into the petals resulting in a multicoloured rose.

These changes to the rose, causes them to not live as long as an uncoloured rose. The colours are artificial. Besides roses, other cut flowers like the chrysanthemum, carnation, hydrangea, and some species of orchids can also be coloured using the same method.

The uncomplicated process has been known for more than a millennium. Several companies have moved to patent the process. It appears they have been partially successful. It will be up to the courts to decide if the process can be patented.

The Original Rainbow Rose has the seven colours of the rainbow and is the most popular rose in this category.

However, there is also the tropical variant with combinations of red/pink and yellow, and the ocean variant with combinations of green and blue.

Other colour combinations are also possible, though black and white are impossible to make.