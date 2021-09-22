Have you ever wondered why so many couples look alike?

The majority are of the opinion that after a long period of marriage, some couples begin to look similar to each other, whether it be in terms of habits or facial features.

In some married couples, many things may be the same, while in some couples they may look the same. What do scientists think about this?

Experts say that one of the reasons for resemblance to a spouse is that men or women want a spouse like their mother and father, whether the resemblance is inhabited or appearance.

Experts confirm that the majority of men and women want a similar choice of the opposite gender from their parents for a partner.

American psychologist Robert Zanzonic has shown through photographs taken during their 25 years of marriage since their marriage that a couple may not look alike at the time of marriage but look astonishingly similar years later.

According to scientists, the reason for looking similar to each other may be the exchange of experiences, moods and emotions with your spouse. And there are similarities in the conversation.

Not only that, but experiments have often shown wrinkles on the face in the same place in most couples.

According to one study, we are more likely to be attracted to a person who is similar in appearance to us, and this is called assertive mating, in which it is said that harmony with the same-looking partner develops quickly. This is because of the similarities between the offspring of most couples.

Scientists say that a couple who have been living together for a long time have the same immune system, which may be due to the fact that a couple also shares habits and hobbies with each other.