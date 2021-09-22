Heather Knight shows disappointment over ECB’s decision to cancel Pak tour

England women captain, Heather Knight said that the decision to call off the tour of Pakistan was not made by the players.

She said that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to pull out of their tour of Pakistan after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had abandoned their tour due to security threats.

Heater Knight said that although the decision to cancel the tour was disappointing, it was out of the control of the national team cricketers.

She added that the women’s team is hopeful that they will tour Pakistan in the near future and help promote women’s cricket in the region.

She further said that the ECB had been in conversation with the Professional Cricketer’s Association (PCA), and the decision to call off the tour of Pakistan was a tricky one, New Zealand’s decision to cancel their tour had put things into perspective.

Earlier, ECB had released a statement where they decided to call off their tour of Pakistan due to the mental and physical well-being of the players, as the cricketers had spent a lot of time in bio-secure bubbles and with the upcoming T20 World Cup, it is in their best interests that they allow their players to rest.