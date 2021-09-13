Heatwave expected in Karachi this week: Met Department

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 11:18 pm
Record-Breaking 42.6 Degrees Recorded in Karachi

The weather in Karachi will remain hot and moist for the next three to four days and temperatures may touch 38°C to 40°C, stated The Director of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz.

The low compression in the Bay of Bengal has twisted into a depression, which may deteriorate with time and turn into a deep depression, claimed the PMD director.

Sardar Sarfaraz added that the deep depression might cause rains in South Punjab and Upper and Lower Sindh.

Under the effect of the system, rains are anticipated in Karachi after September 18.

However, a hot and humid climate will overcome before that.

The monsoon season in Pakistan and India may end late this year, claimed International Forecasting Manager at AccuWeather, Jason Nicholls.

Nicholls informed that a clear low pressure is intensifying in the northwestern Bay of Bengal which is turning into a depression.

The low pressure could affect Orissa and the West Bengal coast today and lead to heavy rains in India’s Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nicholl said.

He added that rains are expected this weekend in southeastern parts of Pakistan.

 

