Hong Kong firm aims long-term presence in Pakistan
BEIJING: ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd is looking for original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and internet services providers to re-launch its wireless networking devices brand TOTOLINK in Pakistan.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed firm first entered the Pakistani market before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the nascent sales network was soon disintegrated after cross-border goods transport between China and Pakistan was affected by the pandemic, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
“We had a great presence and sales performance in Pakistan a few years back, but the lasting Covid-19 badly hit our business,” Daniel Zheng, the company’s overseas sales representative, said.
He said the company was once again looking for long-term partners and distributors in Pakistan, as well as other neighbouring countries to grow together.
TOTOLINK manufactures long-range wireless WiFi routers, WiFi range extenders, adapters, and outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to enable long-range wireless connectivity.
It is selling its products in over 40 countries already, as per the company website.
Pakistan is a relatively underserved and unsaturated but vast market for high-end communication and networking devices. Also, there are no established networks of quality products related to information and communications technology.
Therefore, TOTOLINK has all the chances to make a mark in the Pakistani market with less competition and more opportunities, also obvious from the company’s resolve to expand into Pakistan again with an even bigger presence than before.
