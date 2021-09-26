Horoscope Today, 26 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way, and whether the stars are in your favor or not. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read the predictions for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A new field of employment may pique your interest and motivate you to get the necessary abilities. Although your preparation for a competitive exam looks to be adequate, you must continue to revise. In a family situation today, your selfish streak will shine through, but it won’t disturb you in the least. An infection can be nipped in the bud with prompt medical attention, allowing a family elder to return to regular life.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You’ll reach your goal well ahead of schedule and earn a sizable commission. Completing your revision according to the syllabus may appear difficult, but a systematic approach will make it simple. Because of the epidemic, you should avoid going to the weekly market. A past condition can resurface and cause you significant discomfort.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

At the invitation of a famous institute, guest lecturers and other academicians may have the opportunity to travel overseas. A deadline can be met by working till the wee hours of the morning. Someone you meet at the gym is likely to give you some great fitness advice. An obnoxious roommate may force you to consider moving to a different location. Rent increases might eat into your income, so look for cheaper alternatives.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Because a pay drop for being absent from work due to illness may come as a shock, submit your request for reconsideration to the HR department. Delays in receiving your grades are likely to cause difficulties in gaining admission to the educational institution of your choice. The rent obtained from the property will be put to good use in the purchase of a large item. Your child may get the opportunity to perform in a school play or debate, making you proud.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You might catch your boss in a bad mood at work today, and you’ll get a mouthful for no reason! Those who are transferred to various schools every three years due to their father’s posting may find it challenging to acclimatize to a new environment each time. You can always count on your family to be supportive. Setting up a room in your home as PG accommodation will increase your revenue.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

If things are slow at work today, give the employees a shot of adrenaline. If you want some decent exam preparation advice, hang out with the clever students in your class. You’ll save a lot of money if you hire inexpensive labor, but don’t hire anyone under the age of 18 to avoid legal trouble. Staying entertained by chatting in your WhatsApp group will assist to alleviate the boredom of being cooped up. Opt for healthful alternatives.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Avoid putting yourself in an unpleasant situation in front of family members by allowing a dissatisfied family elder to do so. You’re most likely to get a good deal on a new phone. Joining a gym will encourage you to move your legs. Today, those in the hospitality industry may have to deal with belligerent customers.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

It is not a smart idea to take out a home loan to purchase an expensive property that is out of your price range, but you will do it nonetheless. For freelancers and part-timers, a new client could become a regular source of revenue. If you don’t do well in school, you can use your athletic ability to gain admission through the sports quota.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Ignoring your superiors’ orders is a recipe for disaster, so prepare to be escorted upstairs. Sticking to your guns, even if they are incorrect, may not be accepted and may land you in trouble with your teacher. In a time of emergency, your immediate neighbors are likely to be of great assistance.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some people recommend traveling to see their loved ones who have relocated to another country. Rejoice because your business, which had halted owing to the pandemic, will begin to thrive once more. Your academic achievement may be improved if you are evaluated based on previous test results. Family elders will benefit from joining a group of health-conscious elderly folks in a fitness program, so encourage them to do so.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your desire of settling abroad is likely to come true soon, but for now, you should concentrate on what you’ll be doing there. Because online schools may not instill the same level of discipline as physical classrooms, make an extra effort to get your child to take online lessons seriously. Something you’ve put a lot of money on might not work out. Moneybags will book the nicest hotels for a luxurious stay.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A change in diet is likely to benefit your health, so stick to it. Money obtained from a third party will assist you in settling into a new environment. A family member’s child might get a job. Ascertain that someone undergoing a specialized course is not disturbed. A breakdown of a leased car might not only put you in a bind, but it can also be costly, so be sure it’s in good working order before hiring it.