Huawei to invest $15 million in Middle East

KARACHI: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, plans to invest $15 million over the next three years in a newly-unveiled Huawei Cloud Oasis Programme, aimed at accelerating the development of technology enterprises and ecosystems in these Middle East, a statement said.

The Huawei Cloud Oasis Programme was launched during the second edition of the Huawei Cloud Summit held virtually on September 15, 2021.

The annual event connects business leaders, industry visionaries and Huawei partners to build a more dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and shared success.

Countries across the region have witnessed an acceleration in Cloud adoption and investment in recent years. Leveraging Huawei’s 30-plus years of expertise in ICT solutions, Huawei Cloud is now a leading Cloud service provider globally that provides reliable, secure, and cost-effective services to empower organisations of all sizes to grow in an increasingly digital world.

The programme has set a target to assist 3,000 experts in the region, support over 1,500 consulting and technical partners, and empower more than 100 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to develop their Cloud capabilities.

It will also support more than 100 marketing events during this period to help cultivate a thriving Cloud ecosystem within the business community. The latest investment includes $7.5 million being allocated for partner development, over $2.5 million to be put behind credits and other Cloud resources, and more than $4.5 million in marketing support for the programme projects.

Eric Wan, vice president of Cloud Marketing, Ecosystem and Partner Development at Huawei Middle East, said: “Since launching Huawei Cloud, we have sought to nurture a localised, innovative Cloud ecosystem in all the markets where we operate. The Huawei Cloud Oasis Programme will; thus, provide truly unique and rewarding offerings to the local businesses, while safeguarding the region’s digital future through extensive training opportunities in the Cloud arena.”

“By empowering more partners to succeed, together we can cultivate an even stronger technology ecosystem in the Middle East.”

Within the programme, the Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HCPN) has designed three different programmes for consulting partners, technology partners, and talent. Participants benefit from various incentives and privileges to maximise their Cloud projects, while also being provided with marketing, sales, and branding support to enhance business development.

Technology partners are offered training, marketing, technical, and business support so that they can focus on technology innovations within their field. As part of its talent development goals, Huawei Cloud will host various tech summits and introduce Cloud training to more than 1,000 students, provide more than 130 courses for prospective learners, and host skill contests accessible to more than 400 students and 10 universities in the region.

Over the coming years, a new Cloud Synergy project will provide benefits for both Huawei Cloud and Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) users. Cloud Synergy will facilitate Huawei Cloud partners’ access to the more than one billion Huawei device users.

Similarly, the Huawei Mobile Service users could also get free trials or vouchers for Huawei Cloud services.

A Huawei Cloud Spark programme designed for startups will also provide access to financial and technical support, mentoring, and go-to-market encouragement.

The purpose of this programme is to help startups focus on business development and without worrying about the financial and marketing difficulty.

Currently, Huawei Cloud has more than 220 services available, with 18 global and one local data centre, providing these services. In less than a year, Huawei Cloud had more than 80 offerings in the marketplace, while more than 100 partners had already joined hands with Huawei Cloud.