Idrees unanimously elected KCCI president for 2021/22

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in its meeting held on Thursday, unanimously elected Muhammad Idrees as its President for 2021/22, while Abdul Rehman Naqi has been elected as senior vice president and Qazi Zahid Hussain as vice president, a statement said.

Muhammad Idrees, who remained associated with the BMG since more than two decades, has also offered his services as the KCCI vice president in 2013/14 and Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) president from 2009 to 2015, in addition to serving as the member of a committee of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Sindh IT Board.

BMG chairman and former president of the KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, BMG vice chairmen and former presidents of the KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and BMG general secretary A Q Khalil congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers and expressed the hope that they will strive hard to further improve the functioning of the chamber and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by the business and industrial community.

The Businessmen Group (BMG) has been constantly winning the KCCI’s election for the last 24 years, which clearly indicates the overwhelming support of the entire business and industrial community of Karachi.

BMG has undoubtedly succeeded in restoring the trust and confidence of the entire business and industrial community due to its transparent policy of “Public service”, which was strictly followed by all the office-bearers during their tenures under the guidelines of the BMG chairman.

Reaffirming to implement the policies and mission of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, Motiwala firmly believes and has been advising the same to the office-bearers from time-to-time that whoever climbs the stairs of the Karachi Chamber to seek help in resolving genuine issues, must be fully assisted regardless of considering whether the individual approaching the KCCI for assistance was its member or not.

Owing to the BMG’s clear and transparent policy of sincerely serving the entire business and industrial community, the KCCI enjoys the distinction of being the leading voice of Karachi’s entire business and industrial community and the largest chamber of the country.

The newly-elected office-bearers vowed to dedicatedly discharge their services up to the expectations of the KCCI members and the rest of the business and industrial community. They assured that no stone will be left unturned to achieve various objectives of the premier chamber.