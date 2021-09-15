Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood will play the first ODI against New Zealand

Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood to play the first ODI against New Zealand

Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the first ODI against New Zealand that is scheduled on 17th September at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Playing XI will be picked from the announced 12 players.

12 Player’s name:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid.

Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani haven’t got their name in the final 12.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 19th and 21st September respectively, while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25th September to 3rd October.