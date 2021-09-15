Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood will play the first ODI against New Zealand

Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood to play the first ODI against New Zealand
Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the first ODI against New Zealand that is scheduled on 17th September at Rawalpindi Stadium.
Playing XI will be picked from the announced 12 players.
12 Player’s name:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid.
Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani haven’t got their name in the final 12.
The second and third ODIs will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 19th and 21st September respectively, while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25th September to 3rd October.
Read More
Ramiz Raja shares his views on Pakistan-India bilateral series
Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the...
Pakistan Cricket Board Launches its Official Merchandise Store
Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the...
Glenn Pocknall: New Zealand can easily defeat Pakistan
Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the...
Zafar Gohar takes 6 wickets in County Championship
Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the...
Ijaz Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed highly praise ‘quality’ U-19 spinners
Iftikhar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood are included in the squad for the...