Ijaz Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed highly praise ‘quality’ U-19 spinners

Pakistan U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed and NHPC bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed have highly praised ‘exciting pack of spinners’ during the ongoing High-Performance Camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre Karachi.

Camp is focusing on physical fitness, training and match preparation of the players ahead of the upcoming domestic U19 season and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2022.

Ijaz thinks that Pakistan is set to benefit a great deal in the next 2 years through the emerging talent.

Spin bowlers at the U19 High Performance Camp in Karachi have emerged as #PakistanFutureStars. Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed, spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed and left-arm spinners Faisal Akram and Ali Asfand talk about the gains for the spinners in the ongoing two-month long camp. pic.twitter.com/XAOvjYtQEO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2021

“We have been working hard with these spinners for two years, they graduated from the U16 stage and have been developing brilliantly. The PCB has provided us great support with Mushtaq Ahmed working with the spinners during the training camps that we have arranged over the course of the last 12 to 18 months,”

“The ongoing camp in Karachi has given an extended opportunity of further honing the skills of the spinners, at present, we have top quality left-arm spinners, leg-spinners and off-spinners in Ali Asfand, Aaliyan Mehmood, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz and Zeeshan Ahmed besides all-rounders like Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir who have the talent and temperament of becoming world-class performers by delivering the goods both at the U19 level and as future Pakistan stars,”

“I have full confidence in their abilities and I am ready to say with full conviction that these spinners will be ready to serve Pakistan cricket in the next two years, the scarcity of quality spinners will become a thing of the past in the near future.”

Mushtaq also shared similar thoughts for the young spinners.

“We are very fortunate to have a quality crop of spinners that have immense potential and talent. These players have graduated from the U16s and have made massive improvements in their game both from a technical as well as tactical aspects. As a spin bowling coach, my role is to provide them game awareness, reading pitches, the knowledge about various variations and how to deliver them, field placing as how to psyche out a batter,”

“The work that has been done at this High Performance Camp in Karachi is absolutely amazing as the management led by Ijaz Ahmed has given these players as many as 26 matches against quality opposition including Sindh’s first and second XI players,”

“This camp and the ones held previously besides the experience of playing tournaments like the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup and the U19 Asia Cup will surely help our young spinners hone their skills quickly which augurs well for our future in the spin bowling department,”