Imran Khan to meet T20 World cup squad at the PM House

The T20 World Cup team has reached the Prime Minister House to meet PM Imran Khan.

The meeting is being detained in the background of the current big financial blow suffered by the PCB after New Zealand and England brusquely aborted their tours to Pakistan.

According to the sources, the meeting between the prime minister and the Pakistan T20 team would be held at the PM House.

During the meeting, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will describe the prime minister about his considerations with the heads of cricket boards in England and New Zealand.

The PM was also briefed about the new policy approved by the PCB to tackle the prevalent condition and the new domestic calendar.

The sources also claimed that the PCB chief will also take the prime minister into confidence over the new variations done in the cricket board.

Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, will share his practices and give tips to the players to increase their confidence.

Previously, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry had said that Pakistan will refer legal specialists to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after they annulled the tours which cost the Pakistan Television (PTV) millions of rupees.

In a tweet, he had said that discussions would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The minister stated that an international lobby was functioning against Pakistan.

He further added that those who want to force Pakistan to submit before them never prosper and they should end their misapprehension as early as probable.