India: This viral footage shows how people ignore railway crossing safety guidelines

As Punjab struggles with the aftermath of the Amritsar train disaster, which killed over 61 lives during a Dussehra celebration, a video depicting people’s callous attitude while passing past a railway crossing has gone viral.

People can be seen willfully ignoring the gateman standing at the location and crossing the railway track as the train honks for a freeway in a video provided by Twitter user Dr. Gill.

While the actual location of the railway crossing is unknown, this video demonstrates people’s disregard for the implications of their conduct. Here’s the link to the video.

In Amritsar, Dussehra celebrations turned tragic as a train plowed into a crowd watching the Ravana effigy being burned on the railway tracks. Even if the officials in charge should have made elaborate security precautions for such a massive public gathering, citizens should not take their personal safety for granted.

A simple YouTube search yields multiple films highlighting the attitudes of those who are unconcerned about safety regulations.