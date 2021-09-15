India’s groundless claims rejected by Pakistan

Pakistan has precluded India’s groundless statements about the bursting of the so-called ‘terror module’ having suspected links with Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated in reply to media inquiries concerning the Indian propaganda against Pakistan “We emphatically reject the Indian media’s baseless claims that Indian authorities have busted a so-called ‘terror module’ having alleged links with Pakistan”.

He stated that producing groundless claims and touting white lies were fragments of India’s well-known slander movement against Pakistan, which had already been fully uncovered by EU DisinfoLab and others.

“Propagation of false news is India’s state policy steered by its pliant media.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson further stated that: “The fact of the matter is that in reaction to Pakistan’s recent dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is desperately seeking to create a diversion, hence, the continuing insinuations by Indian officials and media.”

“The reality of India’s false flag operations, fake encounters, and recovery operations stand completely revealed,” he stated.