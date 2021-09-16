India’s ODI tour of New Zealand suspended

India’s tour of New Zealand later this year has been suspended until later next year as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is unable to host several teams due to a packed calendar and COVID-19 restrictions.

NZC is already scheduled to host three teams; Bangladesh, South Africa, and Netherland along with the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2022.

The Future Tour Programs (FTP) has listed Bangladesh to play two tests and three T20Is, Netherlands three ODIs (also part of the World Cup Super League), and South Africa two tests and three T20Is, Women’s World Cup from 4th March till 3rd April 3 2022.

India is listed to play three ODIs against Kiwi’s, in New Zealand, on the FTP as part of the World Cup Super League for qualifying spots for the 2023 tournament.

NZC spokesman confirmed that India would not be touring this season as per the FTP, and would tour later in 2022, after the next scheduled men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November.

New Zealand will tour India in November to play two tests and three T20Is, and won’t return home until early December and complete their 14 days of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) just before Christmas.