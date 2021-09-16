India’s ODI tour of New Zealand suspended

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Sep, 2021. 09:01 pm
India’s ODI tour of New Zealand suspended

India’s tour of New Zealand later this year has been suspended until later next year as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is unable to host several teams due to a packed calendar and COVID-19 restrictions.

NZC is already scheduled to host three teams; Bangladesh, South Africa, and Netherland along with the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2022.

The Future Tour Programs (FTP) has listed Bangladesh to play two tests and three T20Is, Netherlands three ODIs (also part of the World Cup Super League), and South Africa two tests and three T20Is, Women’s World Cup from 4th March till 3rd April 3 2022.

India is listed to play three ODIs against Kiwi’s, in New Zealand, on the FTP as part of the World Cup Super League for qualifying spots for the 2023 tournament.

NZC spokesman confirmed that India would not be touring this season as per the FTP, and would tour later in 2022, after the next scheduled men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November.

New Zealand will tour India in November to play two tests and three T20Is, and won’t return home until early December and complete their 14 days of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) just before Christmas.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

33 mins ago
Waqar Younis names Wasim Akram for Pakistan’s head coach

Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis believes that former pacer, Wasim Akram...
54 mins ago
Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima delivers Shane Warne's iconic delivery

Pakistan's spinner, Ghulam Fatima successfully managed to recreate the iconic delivery of...
2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja is bringing a post of ‘Director Cricket’ in PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja is interested in bringing a...
4 hours ago
Tom Latham: ‘Excited to be here in Pakistan and see enthusiastic crowd’

New Zealand skipper, Tom Latham is excited to see the Pakistani crowd...
4 hours ago
Babar Azam: ‘Misbah and Waqar's resignation has put more responsibility on me’

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam said that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis exit has...
4 hours ago
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell replaces Tom Blundell

New Zealand wicketkeeper, Tom Blundell will miss the ODI series against Pakistan...