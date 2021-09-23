Indus Motor announces to increase product capacity by 20%

KARACHI: To meet the increasing demand from the valued customers, Indus Motor is striving to increase the production capacity by 20 per cent by April 2022, an official said on Thursday.

IMC chief executive officer Ali Asghar Jamali in a statement on Thursday said that the recently announced $100 million investment is completely for hybrid vehicles localised production and additional $30 million will be spent on plant expansion.

He said hybrids will help achieve all the government’s macroeconomic and environment goals, adding that an infrastructure is ready for hybrid vehicles in the country and it will help generate jobs through localisation.

“Hybrid vehicles will save up to 50 per cent fuel directly impacting the carbon footprint and carbon emission,” he said.

“As always, IMC takes immense pride to be the leader in bringing technological advancement in Pakistan along with the development of the local engineering base,” he added.

It is our ideal target that the launch of every new model should have 50 per cent hybrid share in the future.

Talking about the increasing car prices, Jamali said that it is difficult to hold prices as exchange rate, freight charges and raw materials cost have increased manifold.

“These factors really affect the prices of cars and they are beyond the control of [the] manufacturers,” he added.