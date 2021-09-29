Industrial development among top priorities: PM

29th Sep, 2021. 11:42 am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that industrial development was among the top priorities of the government and they were ensuring facilities to the small and medium industries to create job opportunities.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who called on him.

The prime minister said due to the government’s positive policies, the development of industries at such a large scale, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, was a good sign.

Owing to full functioning of industries, employment opportunities were emerging in the country, he added.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the steps taken for the industrial development in the country.

Besides, the industries minister also apprised the prime minister of the progress on the construction of 1,500 acres industrial zone in Karachi and the SME Policy.

