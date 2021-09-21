Intermediate results 2021 to be announced by tomorrow, FBISE
The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to declare the results for intermediate part-II tomorrow (Wednesday), a statement said.
According to the statement, the results will be unconfined at 1:30 pm tomorrow, with Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood as a special guest at the result declaration ceremony.
