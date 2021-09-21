Intermediate results 2021 to be announced by tomorrow, FBISE

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 08:40 pm
exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to declare the results for intermediate part-II tomorrow (Wednesday), a statement said.

According to the statement, the results will be unconfined at 1:30 pm tomorrow, with Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood as a special guest at the result declaration ceremony.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

15 mins ago
Waqar Zaka is partnering and investing at NED University

Waqar Zaka is partnering and investing at NED University to introduce the...
24 mins ago
Dog population control programme launched

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Department, on Tuesday, appraised the Sindh High Court...
28 mins ago
PTV suffers a loss of Rs 250 million due to the cancellation of New Zealand and England series, Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry stated that Pakistan Television...
28 mins ago
SHC orders medical examination of zoo elephants by German expert

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)...
58 mins ago
Durrani granted bail in another NAB case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to...
2 hours ago
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's parents bail plea deferred till tomorrow by IHC

The Islamabad High Court has deferred the hearing on the bail applications...