Inzamam-ul-Haq stable in hospitle after suffering heart attack

Inzamam-ul-Haq stable in hospital after suffering heart attack

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 11:47 am
Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and best batsman of all time, is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He underwent a successful angioplasty.

Inzamam had been complaining about his chest pain for the past three days. Initial testing did not reveal anything threatening, but testing done on Monday revealed that he suffered a heart attack and was rushed for surgery. His agent said that he was stable but doctors recommended to be under their observation for a while.

Inzamam, 51, is Pakistan’s leading run-getter in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with 11701 runs in 375 games, and third in Tests, with 8829 runs in 119 games. He was also one of the most successful captains in the country.

He stepped down from the international game in 2007. He has performed at several positions, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.

