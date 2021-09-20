IPL New Schedule 2021: Match timings, and venues
IPL New Schedule 2021: The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got started on 19th September in United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the first clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
After a three-month hiatus, the IPL is finally all set to resume. The tournament was suspended mid-way in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the camps of participating franchises.
IPL New Schedule 2021
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Sep 20, Mon
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 31st Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|7:00 PM
|Sep 21, Tue
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Sep 22, Wed
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 33rd Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Sep 23, Thu
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 34th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|7:00 PM
|Sep 24, Fri
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 35th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Sep 25, Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 36th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|3:00 PM
|Sep 25, Sat
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 37th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Sep 26, Sun
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 38th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|3:00 PM
|Sep 26, Sun
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 39th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Sep 27, Mon
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 40th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Sep 28, Tue
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 41st Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|3:00 PM
|Sep 28, Tue
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 42nd Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|7:00 PM
|Sep 29, Wed
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Sep 30, Thu
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 44th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Oct 01, Fri
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 45th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Oct 02, Sat
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 46th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|3:00 PM
|Oct 02, Sat
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 47th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|7:00 PM
|Oct 03, Sun
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 48th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|3:00 PM
|Oct 03, Sun
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 49th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Oct 04, Mon
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 50th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Oct 05, Tue
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 51st Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Oct 06, Wed
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 52nd Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|7:00 PM
|Oct 07, Thu
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 53rd Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|3:00 PM
|Oct 07, Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 54th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Oct 08, Fri
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 55th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|3:00 PM
|Oct 08, Fri
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 56th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Oct 10, Sun
|TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
|Oct 11, Mon
|TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Oct 13, Wed
|TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|Oct 15, Fri
|TBC vs TBC, Final
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:00 PM
