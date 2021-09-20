IPL New Schedule 2021: Match timings, and venues

Suhaib Ahmed

20th Sep, 2021. 11:32 pm
IPL New Schedule 2021: The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got started on 19th September in United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the first clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

After a three-month hiatus, the IPL is finally all set to resume. The tournament was suspended mid-way in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the camps of participating franchises.

IPL New Schedule 2021

Date Match Details Time
Sep 20, Mon Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 31st Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 7:00 PM
Sep 21, Tue Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Sep 22, Wed Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 33rd Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Sep 23, Thu Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 34th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 7:00 PM
Sep 24, Fri Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 35th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Sep 25, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 36th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 3:00 PM
Sep 25, Sat Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 37th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Sep 26, Sun Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 38th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 3:00 PM
Sep 26, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 39th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Sep 27, Mon Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 40th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Sep 28, Tue Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 41st Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 3:00 PM
Sep 28, Tue Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 42nd Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 7:00 PM
Sep 29, Wed Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Sep 30, Thu Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 44th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Oct 01, Fri Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 45th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Oct 02, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 46th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 3:00 PM
Oct 02, Sat Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 47th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 7:00 PM
Oct 03, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 48th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 3:00 PM
Oct 03, Sun Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 49th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Oct 04, Mon Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 50th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Oct 05, Tue Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 51st Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Oct 06, Wed Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 52nd Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 7:00 PM
Oct 07, Thu Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 53rd Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 3:00 PM
Oct 07, Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 54th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Oct 08, Fri Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 55th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 3:00 PM
Oct 08, Fri Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 56th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Oct 10, Sun TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
Oct 11, Mon TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Oct 13, Wed TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

 7:00 PM
Oct 15, Fri TBC vs TBC, Final

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 7:00 PM
     

 

