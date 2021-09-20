IPL New Schedule 2021: Match timings, and venues

IPL New Schedule 2021: The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got started on 19th September in United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the first clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

After a three-month hiatus, the IPL is finally all set to resume. The tournament was suspended mid-way in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the camps of participating franchises.

IPL New Schedule 2021