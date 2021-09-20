IPL Points table 2021: Indian Premier League Points table

IPL Points table 2021 updated after Match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI).

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed an unbeaten 88 runs off 58 balls while DJ Bravo’s quick cameo 23 runs off 8 Balls, helped CSK post 156 runs for 6 wickets after a horrific top-order collapse. In reply, MI managed to post 136 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

The UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 began with a cracker of a contest between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Dubai.

MS Dhoni’s CSK registered a stunning 20-run win over MI to claim the top spot on the IPL points table 2021 with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.223.

IPL Points table 2021