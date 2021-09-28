IPS officer points out mistake in Akshay Kumar’s movie Sooryavanshi picture

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 03:17 pm
IPS officer points out mistake in Akshay Kumar’s movie Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar clarified that the photograph was solely from behind-the-scenes and that they were very strict about adhering to laws and protocols when filming Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is expected to hit theatres later this year. The photo of Akshay Kumar with all three officers from his cinematic world ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay, ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn, and ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, that was used to announce the film’s release date attracted the eye of a real cop.

RK Vij, an IPS officer, took to social media to point out a flaw in the photo.

On his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the upcoming action-packed thriller by posting a photo alongside fellow cast members and the film’s director.

All three actors wore police uniforms, and while Ranveer Singh sat at a desk, Ajay Devgn and Kumar, as well as Shetty, stood next to him.

Along with admirers, senior IPS officer RK Vij viewed the photo and expressed his displeasure, stating it violated the law enforcement agency’s decorum.

The Spl DGP from Haryana tweeted, “Inspector Saheb is sitting (Tan Kar) and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn’t happen like this, sir.”

Kumar noted, however, that the image was solely from behind-the-scenes, and that they are very strict about following regulations and standards while making the film. “Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it,” the Rowdy Rathore star added bluntly.

 

 

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

18 mins ago
How to say get out in a subtle way? India's diplomat Sneha Dubay tells Indian Journalist

India's First Secretary at the UN Sneha Dubey showed what is the...
2 hours ago
Zubair Umar leaked video: Avari Hotels management responds to the scandal

The Avari hotel management breaks silence about the recent leaked video controversy...
3 hours ago
Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after...
14 hours ago
Amna Ilyas’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani television actress and model.  Zinda Bhaag her debut drama series,...
16 hours ago
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo

Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films,...
19 hours ago
Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands

Two women from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, forgot their religious differences and saved...