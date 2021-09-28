IPS officer points out mistake in Akshay Kumar’s movie Sooryavanshi picture
Akshay Kumar clarified that the photograph was solely from behind-the-scenes and that they were very strict about adhering to laws and protocols when filming Sooryavanshi.
Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is expected to hit theatres later this year. The photo of Akshay Kumar with all three officers from his cinematic world ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay, ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn, and ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, that was used to announce the film’s release date attracted the eye of a real cop.
RK Vij, an IPS officer, took to social media to point out a flaw in the photo.
On his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the upcoming action-packed thriller by posting a photo alongside fellow cast members and the film’s director.
All three actors wore police uniforms, and while Ranveer Singh sat at a desk, Ajay Devgn and Kumar, as well as Shetty, stood next to him.
Along with admirers, senior IPS officer RK Vij viewed the photo and expressed his displeasure, stating it violated the law enforcement agency’s decorum.
The Spl DGP from Haryana tweeted, “Inspector Saheb is sitting (Tan Kar) and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn’t happen like this, sir.”
इंस्पेक्टर साहेब बैठे हैं (तन कर) और एस पी साहब खड़े, ऐसे नही होता है जनाब 😊 https://t.co/iIvElW9pxC
— RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 25, 2021
Kumar noted, however, that the image was solely from behind-the-scenes, and that they are very strict about following regulations and standards while making the film. “Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it,” the Rowdy Rathore star added bluntly.
जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस 😊
Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021
Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar😊 My comment was also in a lighter vein 😊 Will definitely watch the film 👍 https://t.co/LYv5IalTVL
— RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 26, 2021
Also Read
Read More
How to say get out in a subtle way? India's diplomat Sneha Dubay tells Indian Journalist
India's First Secretary at the UN Sneha Dubey showed what is the...
Zubair Umar leaked video: Avari Hotels management responds to the scandal
The Avari hotel management breaks silence about the recent leaked video controversy...
Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after...
Amna Ilyas’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani television actress and model. Zinda Bhaag her debut drama series,...
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films,...