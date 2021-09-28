IPS officer points out mistake in Akshay Kumar’s movie Sooryavanshi picture

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is expected to hit theatres later this year. The photo of Akshay Kumar with all three officers from his cinematic world ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay, ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn, and ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, that was used to announce the film’s release date attracted the eye of a real cop.

RK Vij, an IPS officer, took to social media to point out a flaw in the photo.

On his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the upcoming action-packed thriller by posting a photo alongside fellow cast members and the film’s director.

All three actors wore police uniforms, and while Ranveer Singh sat at a desk, Ajay Devgn and Kumar, as well as Shetty, stood next to him.

Along with admirers, senior IPS officer RK Vij viewed the photo and expressed his displeasure, stating it violated the law enforcement agency’s decorum.

The Spl DGP from Haryana tweeted, “Inspector Saheb is sitting (Tan Kar) and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn’t happen like this, sir.”

Kumar noted, however, that the image was solely from behind-the-scenes, and that they are very strict about following regulations and standards while making the film. “Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it,” the Rowdy Rathore star added bluntly.

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस 😊

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021