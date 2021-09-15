Iqra Aziz expresses her emotions as a mother by saying, “Happiness is real”

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani television actress who was born on November 24, 1997. She is well recognized for her work as Jiya in Suno Chanda drama, for which she won the Best Television Actress award. She is now starring in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 as Mahi

The Jalan actress shared her feelings after becoming a mother, saying “I still can’t believe I’ve given birth to this tiny hooman.”

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress took to Instagram and shared a video based on stunning photos with husband Yasir Hussain and their son Kabir Hussain and captioned it, “Happiness is real” followed by a heart emoji.

Iqra said, “Thank you, Allah, for blessing us with this little bundle of joy. I still can’t believe I’ve given birth to this tiny hooman.”

She continued, “Becoming a mother and feeling so much love is an experience everyone should be blessed with. I pray for all the moms to be and all the women who are waiting for their share of experience.”

Have a look!