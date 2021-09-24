Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating

According to the internet, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating. We’re curious if this is finally a desire come true for the Friends cult.

In 2018, the Horrible Bosses actress and her spouse of almost three years, Justin Theroux, called it quits.

The couple had been together since 2011 and remained friends following their breakup. This sparked conjecture that the two will reconcile.

She appears to be being transported with someone else now. Ross and Racheal may finally be dating in real life, and the Wanderlust actress may be moving on to something nicer.

Aside from obvious business considerations, fans have often questioned why the Friends co-stars didn’t date in real life.

Thankfully, during Friends: Final Gathering, Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer both reported having feelings for each other.

These rumours, according to Closer, aren’t just that. That could have been the catalyst for Rachel Green and Ross Geller’s real-life romance!

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” said their source.

Word is that the American Crime Story actor even from the east coast to the west coast to see his lady love.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

“Have been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

20 years of waiting and Freinds fans finally got what we were wishing for. However, Fox News reports that representatives for Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer denied the rumours.