JLL Short Stays is now available in the United Kingdom

JLL Short Stays, a new booking platform offering professionally managed and totally flexible short-term rental housing in towns and cities across the UK, has been announced.

Business and leisure travelers can hire fully-serviced accommodations for periods ranging from three nights to 12 months or more.

JLL Short Stays is an important step forward in JLL’s current technological cooperation with Lavanda, a UK proptech firm.

The launch enables the company’s institutional real estate clients and partners to capitalize on the expanding staycation industry and surging demand for flexible urban housing, which is being fueled by the pandemic’s ongoing travel restrictions and uncertainties.

The technology creates the groundwork for JLL to generate even more optimized returns for institutional residential portfolios, giving the company a distinct selling position as it rapidly expands its residential business.

JLL Short Stays is now being pushed out in the United Kingdom, with a wider global rollout planned for 2022.

According to Sam Winnard, director at JLL, “JLL Short Stays offers guests a better value alternative to a hotel or serviced apartment, while at the same time providing exclusive access to premium urban accommodation professionally managed by the world’s most trusted blue-chip operators – including Greystar, Blackstone and CA Ventures.”

“This is all wrapped up in a best-in-class online booking experience to deliver a seamless digital guest experience end-to-end,” he added.