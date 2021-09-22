Jos Buttler expresses sympathy for Pakistan’s players and people

England cricketer, Jos Buttler expressed sympathy for the Pakistani players and people after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called off their tour to Pakistan.

Jos admitted that it was shameful that England is not going to Pakistan for the two T20Is next month. He sympathized with the people of Pakistan and the players.

International media quoted Jos Buttler, “You feel for the people of Pakistan and the players who want to welcome teams back and have cricket in their home country,”

“I’ve spoken to a few of the guys in the Pakistan Super League who have thoroughly enjoyed playing there and it is unfortunate this time that it is not quite right and the board made their decision,”

Jos is hopeful that England will tour Pakistan next year as they are scheduled to play five ODIs and three Tests.

He said, “I do hope that the tour that is due to go ahead in 2022 is one that gets England back playing in Pakistan and I am able to play cricket there for the first time in my career,”

Earlier, ECB decided not to send their men and women teams to Pakistan, citing increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that travelling to Pakistan will add further pressure on the players who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments.