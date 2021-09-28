Kabir elected Lahore Chamber president
LAHORE: Mian Nauman Kabir has been elected unopposed as the president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for the term 2021/22, a statement said on Tuesday.
Similarly, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan has been elected as the senior vice president and Haris Attiq as the vice president, as no one filed their nomination papers.
The members of the Election Commission on Tuesday scrutinised the nomination papers and found them complete and correct.
A formal announcement; however, will be made at the annual general meeting scheduled for September 30, while the new office-bearers will assume charge of their respective offices on October 1, 2021.
All the Executive Committee members have already been elected unopposed this year.
The newly elected office-bearers have pledged to act as a bridge between the business community and the government.
They said safeguarding the interests of the business community would be their top priority.
