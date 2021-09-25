KU graduate and IBA alumni Sabir Sami appointed as CEO of KFC

Karachi University graduate and IBA alumni Sabir Sami selected as CEO of KFC

Sabir Sami is currently the KFC Division Chief Operating Officer and KFC Asia Managing Director and is based in Toronto, Canada. He will take the role of Tony Lowings and report to Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs.

The 45-year-old was previously the managing director of KFC Pakistan, the Middle East, Turkey, North Africa, and Asia.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi, Pakistan, awarded Sami Sabir a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degree in 1988.

IBA congratulates Mr. Sabir Sami, alumnus, Class of 1988, on being appointed as KFC Division Chief Executive Officer. #IBAKarachi @kfc_pk pic.twitter.com/UiJnbHbl0J — IBA Karachi (@ibakarachi) September 23, 2021

He began his career as an assistant brand manager at FMCG multinational Proctor and Gamble (P&G) in Australia from 1989 to 1991. After that, he worked as a brand manager for P&G Pakistan from 1990 until 1994.

Sabir worked as a regional marketing manager for Coca-Cola in Singapore for four years before coming to Pakistan to serve as a general manager for Reckitt Benckiser from 2000 to 2009. Yum Brands has been his employer since 2009.

Sami will be responsible for KFC’s brand strategy and performance beginning in January, according to a statement provided by Yum! Brands Inc.

Business Wire mentioned the Yum! Brands CEO as saying: “Sabir is an exceptional leader with deep expertise and knowledge of our business and has a strong, proven track record of growing KFC’s physical and brand presence in markets around the world.”