Kate Middleton and Emma Raducanu get competitive

Kate Middleton smiles after meeting 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, a big fan of tennis and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, joined the LTA Youth Program in celebrating the homecoming of the US Open champions in the UK.

On behalf of the Middleton National Tennis Center, Rodokano, who spoke to Salisbury, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid, went to court to play in his tennis skirt and matching jacket.

Shahi also met with young people from across the UK who are playing tennis at the grassroots level as part of the LTA Youth Program, as well as what the LTA has done to encourage youth participation in the sport. Have heard more about it. Country.

His royal majesty is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all walks of life to join the sport.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and British US Open champion Emma Radukano in action when she returned to the LTA’s National Tennis Center for the Homecoming and on September 24, 2021, in London, England to celebrate her victory.

LTA Youth is an innovative program aimed at influencing the next generation of 4-18-year-olds. The program aims to help as many children as possible enjoy the benefits of playing tennis and living, regardless of their age, gender, ability, disability or background.

‘I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.’ Read The Queen’s message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKi pic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

Friday’s incident came as Radukano became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years when she won the US Open earlier this month.