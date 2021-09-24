KCCI seeks month’s extension in IT returns filing date

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has requested the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns for a month to October 31, 2021 from September 30, 2021, a statement said on Friday.

KCCI president M Shariq Vohra said that several taxpayers were finding it difficult to file their returns on time due to the ongoing extraordinary situation in which many businesses have suffered badly because of limited timings and other curbs imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KCCI president said although the government has recently eased some restrictions, the businesses were still struggling to return to complete normalcy; hence, they must be provided some breathing space by extending the last date for filing income tax returns till October 31, 2021.

The KCCI has been receiving a lot of requests from the members of the business and industrial community who have been constantly asking the chamber to approach the higher authorities to seek extension in the last date, he added.

“It is a well-known fact that the entire nation, including the taxpayers were hit hard by the fourth wave of the Covid-19 and the situation remains challenging to-date. Hence, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must keep all the ground realities in mind and extend the last date for filing income tax returns to October 31, 2021, which would be widely appreciated by the business community,” he added.