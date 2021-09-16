Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is “Full Goth, and still wants to be an “Only Child.”

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim revealed the distinctions between the four children she shares with her estranged spouse Kanye West during the visit: North West received an 8, Saint West received a 5, Chicago West received a 3, and Psalm West received a 2.

The show host asked about a social media picture of Chicago copying her mother’s style after visiting her wardrobe.

“She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” Kim shared. “All my kids are so different. North is like goth. she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Kim continued, “Saint is like a video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that’s her.”

When Ellen expressed that Kim’s children are all well-behaved, the SKIMS founder agreed that she “got really lucky.” However, she then quickly admitted that her kids “definitely give me a hard time,” as any children would be likely to do from time to time.

“North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, ‘I want to be an only child’ phase,” Kim shared. “She hasn’t. It’s a struggle even to go to school. There’ll be times when she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.’ So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I’m the carpool mom.”

Kim revealed that she picks up various children from three households every morning and that sometimes there will be two vehicles, allowing her to separate the north from her siblings.

She’ll do what Kim said she’ll do “We need to keep the kids apart because [North] wants her own music, her own vibe, and she wants to sing with her [friends]. As a result, I’ll have to compromise. Bribes are always an issue.”