Kim Kardashian’s Met 2021 look breakdown

No one takes their look as serious as Kim Kardashian for Met Gala or any other event. Ever since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now-iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013, you can always count on Miss Kim K to make one of the Met Gala’s grandest entrances. It’s safe to say that the 40-year-old beauty mogul is no stranger to sparking debate online about her Met outfits, for better or worse.

She had the internet divided over her 2019 skin-tight dress nude dress but this year, the reality star showed up in a covered-up, edgy look. Partly influenced by her ex Kanye West, Kim set the carpet ablaze and made some raised brows as she stepped in a completely covered Balenciaga look, including a face-concealing balaclava. Many praised the experimental efforts, while others were left contemplating the meaning behind her look. Kanye introduced the Kardashian to Balenciaga’s Gvasalia and together, they collaborated on a new way for her to express herself and provide a new subculture along with a fashion statement. In fact, her suit resembled a lot like Kanye’s onstage wardrobe during the rapper’s Donda listening parties. But you have to say, her resemblance with a shadowy creature is truly uncanny.

The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit worn under an oversize T-shirt dress with a long pleated train. The mysterious look was finished with jersey boots, jersey gloves, and a mask.

Kardashian decided to address the speculation about the look with her IG picture “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” she captioned on the post. In case you have forgotten, this year’s gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The gown completely shrouded her facial features and figure, giving her a sense of anonymity. And yes, the reality star did wear full-face makeup underneath her face covering.

So whether or not she understood the assignment, we know one thing for sure: Kim deserves to gets full marks when it comes to giving the crowd something innovative!