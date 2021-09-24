KNPC completes multi-billion clean fuels project
RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has reached a “historic milestone” in clean fuel production, Arab News quoted its CEO, as telling KUNA.
Waleed Al-Bader claims KNPC’s Clean Fuels Project will cut carbon emissions and pollution through the use of products that meet strict environment standards.
The project works to reduce emissions and environmental pollutants by producing high-quality oil derivatives that comply with international environmental requirements, he said.
Measures undertaken include cutting nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and other pollutants, and increasing the capacity KNPC’s two refineries to 454,000 barrels per day and 346,000 barrels per day respectively of eco-friendly oil by-products.
“This is a historic milestone,” Al-Bader said, adding that the ambitious project is a source of pride not only for the KNPC but also for the whole Kuwaiti oil sector.
