Kohli to continue as India captain in all three formats

Kohli to continue as India team captain in all three formats
Virat Kohli will continue his captaincy in all three formats of the game, a top BCCI official said on Tuesday, following reports that the batting great could be replaced as the limited-overs captain.
Kohli has been performing well with the bat. This has led to the reports that the changes could be made after the ICC T20 World Cup.
However, Kohli has been assured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.
“There is no such proposal [to replace Kohli] and the team is led by Virat and we are backing him,” said Shah.
