Kohli to continue as India captain in all three formats

“We are sensitive to the fact that such a proposal is not in the interest of the Indian team when it will take part in a World Cup,” Shah told website Cricbuzz.

Indian media has reported that opener Rohit Sharma could take charge of captaincy for the limited overs format. The changes have been discussed by the BCCI.

“As long as a team is performing, the question of [a] change in captaincy doesn’t arise,” Shah was reported as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

Kohli led India to victory against Australia in the Test series in January this year and they were ahead by 2-1 against England when the fifth and the final Test was called off due to the COVID-19 fears.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, the team has not been defeated in the T20 series. However, he could not lead his team to victory either in the 50-over Champions Trophy, World Cup or T20 World Cup ever since he has been the white-ball format captain.

Shah also confirmed that the Indian teams have been offered to play two additional T20Is to compensate the fifth Test.

The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) faced huge financial losses as a result if the cancellation of the Test match.

“Instead of three T20Is, we will play five T20Is. Alternately, we will be willing to play a one-off Test as well. It is up to them to choose either of the offers,” said Shah.

India withdrew from the final Test after head coach Ravi Shastri and other supporting staff contracted virus and has to go in isolation.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that India is willing to include the last Test in the next year’s series.