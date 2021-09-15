KTBA urges barcode printing on sales tax notices

KARACHI: The tax practitioners have urged the authorities to implement printing of barcodes on all correspondence in the sales tax regime to bring transparency.

In a letter sent to Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) suggested to implement printing of barcodes on all notices of sales tax to provide transparency in the working of field formations.

The KTBA apprised the FBR chairman that many of its members and their clients were consistently receiving unauthorised and designed notices/communications from the field formations.

In 2015, the FBR adopted a scheme of using barcodes on notices/communications under the income tax regime, which eliminated the unauthorised notices. It is also successful in service by all audit and enforcement formations, besides being archived in IRIS, as well.

“As of today, the declarations under the sales tax regime are broadly regulated through old e.fbr portal; while the field formations have started issuing notices for audit and late filing via IRIS.

“However, in addition to the above, the notices on various counts are issued manually, which subsequently are withdrawn for obvious reasons.”

The KTBA suggested that the practice of communicating all notices and correspondences in sales tax regime manuals should be replaced with a barcode methodology with the option to reply online as in the case of income tax regime.