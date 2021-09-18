LCCI urges Ogra to revise POL items price fixation formula
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to revise the petroleum products price fixation formula, as fortnightly change is affecting the estimated cost of doing business, a statement said on Saturday.
LCCI president Mian Tariq Misbah raised the issue during a meeting with Member OGRA (Oil) Zainulabideen Qureshi. Senior vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and vice president Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.
Keeping in view the challenging economic conditions, the government should lower the share of petroleum levies to give some relief to the general public, the LCCI president said, adding that this step will also help decrease the inflation rate, which is currently above 8 per cent.
Misbah said that the business community should be given information about the specific role of Ogra, in particular, the procedures for setting up a new petrol pump.
Zainulabideen Qureshi said that the country follows the oil price mechanism of the Gulf market, adding that the demand for gas is going up at the rate of 10 per cent to 15 per cent/annum.
He said 50 per cent of the gas demand is being met by LNG and the remaining 50 per cent by natural gas.
Read More
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 19th Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (19th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 19th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 19th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 19th Sept 2021 is being sold...
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 19th...