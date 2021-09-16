LESCO introduces new policies regarding bill installments
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has imposed a complete ban on installments of bills to boost recovery.
Lahore Electric Supply Company has imposed a complete ban on bill installments for domestic, commercial, and customers and has also ordered the disconnection of all outstanding connections by September 30.
LESCO officials say that the recovery of electricity bills in LESCO is currently 94% which is at the lowest level and it will be brought to 100% in any case.
Officials said that it has been decided not to provide installment facilities to those whose arrears are more than two months whereas a ban was imposed four months ago but it could not be implemented.
Read More
Currency rates in Pakistan - (Dollar, Riyal, Pound) 17th Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th September 2021, Check currency...
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 17th Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 17th...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR Open market on, 17th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 17th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17th Sept 2021 is being sold...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 17th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...