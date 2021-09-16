LESCO introduces new policies regarding bill installments

Lahore Electric Supply Company has imposed a complete ban on bill installments for domestic, commercial, and customers and has also ordered the disconnection of all outstanding connections by September 30.

LESCO officials say that the recovery of electricity bills in LESCO is currently 94% which is at the lowest level and it will be brought to 100% in any case.

Officials said that it has been decided not to provide installment facilities to those whose arrears are more than two months whereas a ban was imposed four months ago but it could not be implemented.