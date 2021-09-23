Lucky to be alive: Man attacked by a Rabid Beaver

After being attacked by a rabid beaver, Mark Pieraccini, 73, thinks he is “lucky to be alive.”

When the creature attacked Mark Pieraccini earlier this month in Massachusetts, he allegedly received a lot of injuries.

Pieraccini, 73, is said to have suffered many puncture wounds, flesh pulled from his arm, and lacerations all over his body and scalp.

The man added that his struggle with the beast, which he believes lasted approximately five minutes, had left him fatigued.

He told the media, “At some point, I said to myself, if I stop and fight him one more time, I’m going to drown.”

Pieraccini is also being treated for rabies and has a cracked knuckle on one hand after hitting the beaver while it was attacking him.

