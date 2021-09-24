Mahela Jayawardene will join Sri Lanka as a consultant in T20 World Cup

Former Sri-Lankan cricketer, Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan team for the first round of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

After his stint with the senior squad, Mahela will consult the U-19 team in the build-up to the ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

He will be there with his national team for seven days between 16th to 23rd October. On the other hand, his role with the U-19 team will be for five months.

Sri Lankan Cricket Board CEO, Ashley De Silva a statement said, “We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U19 Team is going to help the players immensely.”

“From his playing days, Mahela was respected for the vast cricketing knowledge he brought into the game, first as a player, then as a Captain, now as a Coach for different teams.”

Mahela Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is. He has a brief coaching career after his retirement, he also joined England as a batting consultant during the series against Pakistan in UAE in 2015. He stayed with his national team till World T20 in India.

He is a head coach of Mumbai Indians since 2017 and was also appointed as the head coach of the Southampton side for the inaugural edition of The Hundred