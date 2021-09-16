Mahira Khan throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984. She is most known for playing Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar, for which she won multiple awards, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.
Mahira Khan is an all-time favorite for every in Pakistan. Her pictures always set the internet on fire.
Recently a throwback picture of Mahira in sizzling clicks set the internet on fire.
Have a look!
Throwback @TheMahiraKhan in her sizzling clicks ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/pY4cdq52cY
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) September 15, 2021
