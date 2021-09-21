Making it simple for Karachi residents to issue and renew driving license

Due to the large population of Karachi and the lack of a reliable public transportation system, residents must rely on private vehicles. To drive an automobile, you must first obtain a driving license. However, people find it difficult to find time during the week to apply for a driver’s license, especially if they work.

To that end, the traffic police department is implementing measures to make life easier for an increasing number of individuals.

They will be more positioned to protect and guide citizens’ rights on the roadways if they accommodate citizens’ rights.

Allowing people to attend to their driving license issuance or renewal without making an appointment is one such measure. Karachi residents will be able to walk in on September 23rd and 24th without having to make a prior appointment.

Quickly completing their work will result in fewer obstructions at their work as well. This service is accessible at all three Karachi centers.

Another action demonstrating the traffic department’s recognition of people with employment is the instruction to open driving license centers on Saturdays as well.

This measure is not confined to Karachi but is available to everyone throughout Sindh. With this service, business owners and employees can easily apply for driver’s licenses.

Taking time off from work to get your driver’s license is more difficult, especially if you have to wait in line for your appointment beforehand. To make things easier, the Sindh Driving License App allows you to set an appointment online so you don’t have to wait in line after you get your token. For the time being, the app is exclusively available for Android users.