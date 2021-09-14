Mallika Sherawat reveals that she was sexually harassed by women in the Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat, a Bollywood actor, sat down for an interview with an Indian journal and revealed how poorly women treated her which made her leave the country.

The Murder actor said, “I faced a lot of opposition from my family. I battled patriarchy. My father is extremely conservative. My mother also, my brother also. I had no support at all. I was so naive and innocent. I said, ‘I can run away and become an actor. And that’s exactly what I did.”

While discussing doing several intimate scenes, Sherawat shared, “There was a lot of judgment, that ‘she has no morals’, ‘she is a fallen woman, ‘look at the kinds of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses on screen’. But it’s all a part of the experience, and I’m really happy that there has been a lot of growth in society. People have become more tolerant.”

Mallika continued, “A certain section of the media bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because most of them were women.”

She further said, “Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”