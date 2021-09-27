Man encounters a fresh Beehive in his jeep after shopping

In a strange event, a guy in Sydney was left speechless when he discovered a beehive inside his vehicle in less than ten minutes while he was in a store.

Going shopping can be a complicated task. When a man in Australia’s automobile was taken over by bees, grocery shopping turned into an experience.

Rizwan Khan returned to his vehicle only 10 minutes after entering a business on Haldon Street in Lakemba, Sydney, to purchase some items. However, he was surprised to find that a swarm of bees had not only entered the vehicle but had also nested snugly in a corner of the door frame near the driver’s seat.

He made a video to show the insects making a buzz inside, as he was amused by how rapidly things unfolded. “Wishing you a very nice spring! He used bee emojis to share scenes from inside his truck. “A very happy spring! Not a big fan of honey but the Love I received,” he wrote.

Khan told media, “I returned to the car and I had people around the car with their cameras on and bees inside the car.”

“Maybe they liked my Jeep, you know?” he joked.

Khan didn’t seem to be able to get in since the insects had collected on the doorframe beside the driver’s seat.

Fortunately, a nearby beekeeper heard the ruckus and offered to assist. “This old man came up to me [and said] ‘do you want to give it to me?” says the narrator.

Mirror cited Khan as a source. “You can take them all,” he said as he gratefully accepted the offer.

Another video was provided by the young man, which showed the experienced apiarist – whom he described as a “lifesaver” – collecting bees into a box with his bare hands.

As one of his buddies laughed, Khan confirmed that his rescuer had really offered him some “free honey” as a result of the unexpected situation.

He’s mostly relieved that the bees have left, and he’s resolved to keep his car windows sealed from now on.