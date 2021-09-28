Martin Laurello, the Human Owl, could turn his head 180 degrees

Humans turning their heads from left to right at 90 degrees in each direction is normal. To put this into perspective, an owl can rotate its head an amazing 270 degrees.

It is creepy enough when owls do this, but seeing a human turn his head past 90 degrees has to be one of the creepiest things imaginable that somebody could do with his body.

This is Martin Laurello and it’s obvious why he was called the Human Owl. He could pivot his head to 120+ degrees over his shoulder and look behind him with his body still facing forward.

Martin’s ability to rotate his head like that is called a “biological rarity”, which was the main ingredient for working as a sideshow freak and travelling with the circus, carnivals, and freak shows back in the 1800s and early 1900s.