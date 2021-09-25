Master Green Wind Power Project to deliver clean energy

BEIJING: The 50MW Master Green Wind Power Project executed by the HydroChina International Engineering Company, a member company of PowerChina, will deliver 168 million kWh/annum clean energy for Pakistan, project manager Lv Guanghua, said.

The project located in Jamshoro district, Sindh has achieved COD on August 20 and its availability during the reliability running test reaches 99.86 per cent, which is much higher than the 85 per cent level required by the local power purchase agreement.

Started on September 3, 2019, the Master Green Project used a total of 25 Siemens Gamesa 2MW double-fed wind turbines. It is the first wind power project that is constructed under Pakistan’s new round of electricity price policy and the first one completed its construction, Guanghua told China Economic Net in an interview.

He underlined that during the 168-hour reliability running test of the wind farm, the availability rate of wind turbines and BOP equipment created a new record for the availability of HydroChina’s wind power project in Pakistan during the trial operation period. The success has been reached primarily because of the strict quality control of the project.

“All of our grid equipment must meet the stringent standards of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), Pakistan.” Guanghua said that the technological level and fulfilling capability of HydroChina left a deep impression on the local owners.

Since 2014, HydroChina has completed a total of eight private-owned wind power projects in Pakistan. “Currently, HydroChina has hired more than 300 Pakistani engineers, including technical positions such as QA and QC, HSE, planning, civil engineering, electric and mechanic, etc. Given all other staff, all these projects created around 3,000 jobs,” Guanghua added.

Meanwhile, during the entire construction period, the Pakistani partners demonstrated a very outstanding level in the construction schedule planning, which also impressed the Chinese counterparts.

Through the close cooperation of personnel from both sides, HydroChina successfully overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and completed the task on time. After completion, these projects can provide 1.32 billion kilowatt-hours of green power per annum.

A number of series wind power projects are also under construction. It is expected that these projects will be combined to the grid from the end of 2021 to March 2022, highlighted by Cheng Qiang, chief representative of HydroChina in Pakistan.

He said HydroChina totally provide investment and construction service to wind farm project with the total capacity of 1,139.5MW, and after the completion of all the projects, 3.67 billion kWh of green electricity can be delivered to Pakistan’s power grid every year, making great contributions to Pakistan’s energy conservation, emission reduction and economic and social development.

Having made a series of cooperation with Pakistan, Qiang acknowledged that Pakistan expects more utilisation of nature and local resource, nowadays through the construction of new energy and hydropower projects, the Pakistani government realised that the full use of the local green energy can reduce its dependence on imported coal and natural gas, and develop its own independent energy system, at the same time.

In the future, HydroChina will continue to make full use of the abundant wind energy resources in Sindh, and fully communicate with the Pakistani partners, paralleling energy transition and job enlargement.

Talking about the future cooperation between China and Pakistan in clean energy, Qiang holds optimistic attitude, knowing that both China and Pakistan have abundant clean energy resources, such as water, solar and wind, while many clean energy projects have been developed under CPEC. With the development of CPEC, more and more benefit and success will be achieved, he added.