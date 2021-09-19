McClenaghan bashes Hafeez: ‘Blame our government, not players or NZC’

New Zealand cricketer, Mitchell McClenaghan replied back to Pakistan’s cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez after the latter took the dig at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and players.

Hafeez asked New Zealand whether there was no threat on Saturday as they used the same route to travel to the airport for departure.

On which, McClenaghan replied that the decision of postponing the tour must be on the New Zealand government and not NZC and players.

He tweeted, “Come now bro. This has a bad taste to it… Don’t blame the players or the organisation… blame our government,”

“They have only acted on the advice they have received. I’m absolutely certain these young men – all wanting to prove themselves wanted to play. they had no choice,”

These tweets were deleted by him afterwards.