Meet a man who has slept only half an hour a day for last 12 years

Who doesn’t love sleep? If we get a chance, we can spend the whole day sleeping, but there is one person in the world who seems to think that his sleep is not sweet.

It is said that for good health, a person must get 8 hours of sleep, but a person named Daisuke Hori from Japan claims that he has been getting only 30 minutes of sleep daily for the last 12 years.

According to foreign media, the thing that attracted the 36-year-old girl to this strange habit of sleeping was that she could not get everything she wanted in one day in the remaining 16 hours after sleeping for 8 hours. So they only sleep half an hour a day and enjoy their lives.

The 36-year-old nurse says she is living a healthy life after reducing her daily sleep schedule and does not feel tired due to lack of sleep.

To substantiate her claim, the maiden also allowed the staff of a TV show to monitor her continuously for 3 days to ensure that she slept only half an hour.