Meet a man who has slept only half an hour a day for last 12 years
Who doesn’t love sleep? If we get a chance, we can spend the whole day sleeping, but there is one person in the world who seems to think that his sleep is not sweet.
It is said that for good health, a person must get 8 hours of sleep, but a person named Daisuke Hori from Japan claims that he has been getting only 30 minutes of sleep daily for the last 12 years.
According to foreign media, the thing that attracted the 36-year-old girl to this strange habit of sleeping was that she could not get everything she wanted in one day in the remaining 16 hours after sleeping for 8 hours. So they only sleep half an hour a day and enjoy their lives.
The 36-year-old nurse says she is living a healthy life after reducing her daily sleep schedule and does not feel tired due to lack of sleep.
To substantiate her claim, the maiden also allowed the staff of a TV show to monitor her continuously for 3 days to ensure that she slept only half an hour.
Read More
Exciting flight of an American pilot: pilot makes duckling in the air
In the US state of Florida, an expert pilot made a sketch...
A hyped entry, bride and groom fall off the stage while dancing
The bride and groom, whose plan to dance at their wedding did...
Bricklayer resolve the secret of Castleford Crocodile running in lawn
Nigel Holroyd thought as he woke to the news that a crocodile...
The British old man finds true love after nine failed marriages
The world knows the British Ron Shepherd. Not because he is an...
Have you ever wondered why so many couples look alike?
The majority are of the opinion that after a long period of...