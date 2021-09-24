Michael Owen official ambassador of Pakistan Football League

English footballer, Michael Owen has signed a 3 years contract to become the official Ambassador of the Pakistan Football League (PFL).

Michael has represented Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Stoke City, as well as the England national team.

Michael will help Pakistan football to devise a strategic partnership program by uniting the nation with the might of football in England.

He will reveal The PFL logo from England in October. He will soon visit Pakistan to run a series of football masterclasses and formally unveil The PFL.

The dates for kick-off and a full league schedule will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the franchise teams will be awarded soon for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.

Michael’s role includes creating a global professional gateway for a new crop of football players in Pakistan who can adapt to the modern game of football.

Michael Owen said, “Pakistan’s football potential is huge and I am excited about identifying untapped talent in a nation of 220 million. I am looking to cross-promote and develop football between UK and Pakistan through the first-ever franchise model league – The PFL,”

Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) CEO, Zabe Khan said, “I am pleased to see Michael play a pivotal role in creating a new era of football in Pakistan. This is a striking partnership to help Pakistan move the goalposts to the international development of football,”

It must be noted that PFF partnered with GSV to kick off Pakistan Football League.

The PFF and GSV collaboration will develop a state of the art flagship stadium in Karachi, produce a groundbreaking international technical football collaboration with top clubs from Europe and design Pakistan’s first-ever sensational domestic inter-city franchise league.