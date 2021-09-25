Migraines can be relieved by eating oily fish salmon

Migraines can be relieved by eating oily fish

A diet high in oily fish, such as salmon, may help relieve migraines.

Excessive coffee or alcohol use has long been related to migraine onset, but a new study found that those who ate more omega 3 fatty acids – found in oily fish such as salmon and mackerel – had fewer headaches.

Researchers from the University of North Carolina studied 182 persons who had migraines up to 20 days per month. They were assigned to one of three diets containing varying quantities of omega fatty acids for 16 weeks.

Experts believe the findings have moved them “one step closer” to a “migraine diet backed up by robust results.” Omega 3 fatty acids are precursors to molecules that regulate pain and inflammation, and experts believe the findings have moved them “one step closer” to a “migraine diet backed up by robust results.”

According to British Medical Journal, “This study provides a biologically plausible demonstration that pain can be treated through targeted dietary alterations in humans.”

“Collective findings suggest causal mechanisms linking 3 and 6 fatty acids to [pain regulation] and open the door to new approaches for managing chronic pain in humans.”

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the pain of migraines in progress in an analysis of over 100 published studies.

Some of these treatments have only become available in the past few years, providing new options for migraines sufferers who aren’t getting adequate relief from traditional standbys.

Dr. Rebecca Burch, a neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said, “It’s great news there are now many effective treatments available.”