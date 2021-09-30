Minal Khan & Ahsan Ikram enjoys thier honeymoon in Hurawalhi Maldives

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a well-known showbiz industry couple who recently got married, are busy sightseeing in Hurawalhi Maldives.

Actress Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a newlywed couple from Showbiz Industry, are busy sightseeing in the Maldives. Minal and Ahsan are also sharing their selfies while enjoying the beautiful views of the Maldives.

The two had left Pakistan for their honeymoon on September 28 but they did not inform the fans about their destination. However, yesterday they revealed the secret that they have arrived in the Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon. Ahsan and Manal are touring the famous tourist destinations of Maldives and are also sharing their happiness with the fans through Instagram stories and posts.

Mr and Mr.s Ahsan are touring the famous tourist destinations of Maldives and are also sharing their selfies while enjoying the beautiful views staying at the Hurawalhi Island Resort in the Maldives, on Instagram

The actress also shared some glimpses by making boomerangs on her stories

Minal Khan’s husband has also shared videos of playing various games during their visit to the Maldives.

The Ishq hai actress also shared her dazzling photos with the caption “Beach baby” in Hurawalhi Island

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are soaking in the sun on their honeymoon in the Maldives. Since they arrived, the lovebirds have been sharing their romantic holiday, which has given major vacation goals to their followers

While sharing the island video, the actor wrote in the caption “You don’t know what lies ahead so enjoy the present and cherish every moment of”‘. It should be noted that this month, Minal Khan tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Held in the presence of several stars.

The couple is also indulging their appetites with scrumptious food.