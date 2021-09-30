Minal Khan & Ahsan Ikram enjoys thier honeymoon in Hurawalhi Maldives
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a well-known showbiz industry couple who recently got married, are busy sightseeing in Hurawalhi Maldives.
Actress Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a newlywed couple from Showbiz Industry, are busy sightseeing in the Maldives. Minal and Ahsan are also sharing their selfies while enjoying the beautiful views of the Maldives.
The two had left Pakistan for their honeymoon on September 28 but they did not inform the fans about their destination. However, yesterday they revealed the secret that they have arrived in the Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon. Ahsan and Manal are touring the famous tourist destinations of Maldives and are also sharing their happiness with the fans through Instagram stories and posts.
Mr and Mr.s Ahsan are touring the famous tourist destinations of Maldives and are also sharing their selfies while enjoying the beautiful views staying at the Hurawalhi Island Resort in the Maldives, on Instagram
The actress also shared some glimpses by making boomerangs on her stories
Minal Khan’s husband has also shared videos of playing various games during their visit to the Maldives.
The Ishq hai actress also shared her dazzling photos with the caption “Beach baby” in Hurawalhi Island
Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are soaking in the sun on their honeymoon in the Maldives. Since they arrived, the lovebirds have been sharing their romantic holiday, which has given major vacation goals to their followers
View this post on Instagram
While sharing the island video, the actor wrote in the caption “You don’t know what lies ahead so enjoy the present and cherish every moment of”‘. It should be noted that this month, Minal Khan tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Held in the presence of several stars.
View this post on Instagram
The couple is also indulging their appetites with scrumptious food.
Also Read
Read More
Meghan Trainor speaks in on her desire for twins: ‘Sounds like a deal’
Meghan Trainor recently sat down for an interview and opened up about...
My Hero Academia: Shonen Anime breakthrough of the century
Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is a Japanese...
Mahira, Sharmila, & Jibran spoke out in favour of a student expelled by IBA
Mahira Khan, the actress, has reacted to the decision of the 'Institute...
Apple has picked a new film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt
Apple Studios has signed a deal for an untitled picture starring George...
During a visit to the zoo Prince William plays with a snake
Prince William appeared at ease while holding the reptile, telling his wife...